NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Bull Street Advisors LLC

Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,122 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank raised its position in NIKE by 199.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 7,130 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.8% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 74,253 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,106,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 17.6% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 223.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 93,216 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $11,432,000 after buying an additional 64,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $2,418,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,492 shares of company stock worth $14,320,215 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.58. 2,570,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,929,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.27. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.13.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

