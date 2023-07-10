Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Nintendo Stock Performance

Shares of Nintendo stock opened at $11.13 on Thursday. Nintendo has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nintendo will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nintendo

Nintendo Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Nintendo by 608.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 27,428 shares during the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nintendo by 372.1% in the fourth quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 99,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 78,580 shares during the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Nintendo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in Nintendo by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 27,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 12,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Nintendo by 477.3% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 19,755 shares during the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

