Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Nintendo Stock Performance
Shares of Nintendo stock opened at $11.13 on Thursday. Nintendo has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37.
Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nintendo will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nintendo
Nintendo Company Profile
Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.
