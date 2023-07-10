NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ NUZE opened at $10.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -0.13. NuZee has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93.
NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NuZee had a negative return on equity of 117.41% and a negative net margin of 301.37%. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter.
NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and food service companies in North America and South Korea. The company provides its products under Coffee Blenders and Twin Peaks brands. NuZee, Inc was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.
