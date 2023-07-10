NYM (NYM) Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges

NYM (NYM) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One NYM token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000624 BTC on popular exchanges. NYM has a market capitalization of $61.95 million and $536,848.04 worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NYM has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NYM

NYM was first traded on January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,662,533 tokens. NYM’s official website is nymtech.net. NYM’s official message board is medium.com/nymtech. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 473,335,795.708321 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.19152316 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $186,035.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NYM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NYM using one of the exchanges listed above.

