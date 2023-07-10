Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 82000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Down 7.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Get Oceanic Iron Ore alerts:

Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oceanic Iron Ore

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.