OMG Network (OMG) Trading Down 9.4% Over Last Week

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00002033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $86.92 million and $11.36 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00044802 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00030484 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013338 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000708 BTC.

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

