OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) PT Raised to $17.00

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OPENLANE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OPENLANE currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

KAR stock opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17. OPENLANE has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66.

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. OPENLANE had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $420.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OPENLANE will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 19,535 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPENLANE during the first quarter valued at about $2,789,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of OPENLANE during the first quarter valued at about $516,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,100,000 after purchasing an additional 54,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 4,281.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 565,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 552,300 shares in the last quarter.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

