Orange Belgium (OTCMKTS:MBSRF) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of Orange Belgium (OTCMKTS:MBSRF – Get Free Report) were down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.33 and last traded at $20.33. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.78.
Orange Belgium Trading Down 2.2 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.33.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Orange Belgium
- 3 Stocks that Analysts Continue to Upgrade into Earnings Season
- Meta Threads Its Way To New Heights
- Helen of Troy and NanoString Technologies Trade Set-ups
- Profit Taking Hits Home for Specialty Retailers
- The 3 Hot Sectors To Watch During The Summer Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for Orange Belgium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange Belgium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.