Pepe (PEPE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $147.58 Million

Pepe (PEPE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Pepe has a market capitalization of $638.67 million and approximately $147.58 million worth of Pepe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pepe has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. One Pepe token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Pepe Token Profile

Pepe’s total supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens. Pepe’s official website is www.pepe.vip. Pepe’s official Twitter account is @pepecoineth.

Pepe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe (PEPE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pepe has a current supply of 420,690,000,000,000 with 391,790,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Pepe is 0.00000148 USD and is down -5.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 177 active market(s) with $92,284,324.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pepe.vip/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

