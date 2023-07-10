Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 27,402 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,402 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $15,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of CME Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CME stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $181.71. The company had a trading volume of 362,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,801. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $210.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.20. The company has a market cap of $65.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.30.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

