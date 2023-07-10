Piper Sandler Raises BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $165.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BILL from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BILL in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of BILL in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.04.

BILL Stock Performance

Shares of BILL opened at $115.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of -41.58 and a beta of 1.93. BILL has a one year low of $68.30 and a one year high of $179.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.40.

Insider Transactions at BILL

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. BILL had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $272.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.67 million. As a group, analysts expect that BILL will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total transaction of $3,742,228.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,960,707.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total value of $3,742,228.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,960,707.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,102 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $901,735.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,357,867.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,180 shares of company stock worth $7,285,709. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BILL

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in BILL by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in BILL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in BILL by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in BILL by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in BILL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

