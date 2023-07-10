Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PRGS. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Progress Software from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $56.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.02.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $179.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.78 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 40.44%. Progress Software’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Insider Activity

In other Progress Software news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 46,028 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $2,603,803.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,493.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $89,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,343.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 46,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $2,603,803.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,493.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,345 shares of company stock worth $2,856,526 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progress Software

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Progress Software by 160.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 21,019 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Progress Software by 6.4% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 190,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,918,000 after acquiring an additional 11,491 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the first quarter worth about $627,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Progress Software by 10.1% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter worth about $577,000.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.