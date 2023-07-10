Prom (PROM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.69 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Prom has a total market cap of $71.71 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One Prom token can currently be purchased for $3.93 or 0.00012925 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004508 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017264 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00019014 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014066 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,393.83 or 0.99980896 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.83545153 USD and is down -2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,365,249.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

