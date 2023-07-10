Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Stock Price Up 4%

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) shares rose 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 1,619 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BGAOY shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Proximus from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Proximus from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Proximus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Proximus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.55.

Proximus Trading Up 4.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76.

Proximus Increases Dividend

About Proximus

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.1348 per share. This is an increase from Proximus’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. Proximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

