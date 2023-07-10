Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($22.21) to GBX 1,700 ($21.58) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($22.21) to GBX 1,850 ($23.48) in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,460 ($18.53) to GBX 1,550 ($19.67) in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,540.00.
Prudential Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $26.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.16. Prudential has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $34.37.
Prudential Company Profile
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.
