Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($22.21) to GBX 1,700 ($21.58) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($22.21) to GBX 1,850 ($23.48) in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,460 ($18.53) to GBX 1,550 ($19.67) in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,540.00.

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $26.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.16. Prudential has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $34.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential

Prudential Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential in the first quarter valued at about $12,254,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 530,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,499,000 after buying an additional 42,518 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 67,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in Prudential by 31.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.