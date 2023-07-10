Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Terex (NYSE:TEX)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TEX. Citigroup decreased their target price on Terex from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America cut Terex from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 58.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.45.

TEX opened at $58.52 on Thursday. Terex has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $61.01. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.27.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.56. Terex had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Terex will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.43%.

In related news, insider Simon Meester sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $302,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,949.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $1,507,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,423,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Simon Meester sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $302,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,966 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,280. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,016,000 after purchasing an additional 362,857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,978,000 after purchasing an additional 68,739 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,041,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,154,000 after purchasing an additional 34,421 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,334,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,974,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,523,000 after purchasing an additional 482,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

