Reviewing Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) & HireRight (NYSE:HRT)

Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Free Report) and HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.7% of Caldwell Partners International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of HireRight shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of HireRight shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Caldwell Partners International and HireRight’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caldwell Partners International N/A N/A N/A $0.09 8.77 HireRight $783.40 million 0.04 -$705,000.00 ($0.25) -44.00

Dividends

Caldwell Partners International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HireRight. HireRight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Caldwell Partners International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Caldwell Partners International pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. HireRight pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Caldwell Partners International pays out 80.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. HireRight pays out -48.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Caldwell Partners International and HireRight, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caldwell Partners International 0 0 0 0 N/A HireRight 0 4 3 0 2.43

HireRight has a consensus target price of $12.98, indicating a potential upside of 17.95%. Given HireRight’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HireRight is more favorable than Caldwell Partners International.

Profitability

This table compares Caldwell Partners International and HireRight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caldwell Partners International N/A N/A N/A HireRight N/A N/A N/A

Summary

HireRight beats Caldwell Partners International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caldwell Partners International

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It also offers retained executive search and Caldwell analytics solutions, and on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions, as well as professional search services. In addition, the company offers Agile talent solutions. It serves real estate, consumer, commercial banking, academic, non-profit, social enterprise, culture, retail, financial services, industrial, insurance, life science, healthcare, private equity, venture capital, professional services, and technology sectors. The company offers its services under the Caldwell and IQTalent brands. The Caldwell Partners International Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About HireRight

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring. HireRight Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

