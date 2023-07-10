Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Hits Market Cap of $846,828.63

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 10th. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $846,828.63 and approximately $10,189.12 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004520 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017297 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00019075 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014095 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,336.10 or 1.00049532 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.0016602 USD and is down -1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $10,248.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

