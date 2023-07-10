Safeguard Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Safeguard Financial LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after buying an additional 614,779,852 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 59,113,333.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,093,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093,600 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $111,066,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $88,084,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,484,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,369 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,310,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,107. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.31.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.