Safeguard Financial LLC Has $475,000 Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Safeguard Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.0 %

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $452.55. 141,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,108. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $447.75 and its 200 day moving average is $463.39. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $429.10 and a 52 week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.