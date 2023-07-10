Safeguard Financial LLC Lowers Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Safeguard Financial LLC cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,621 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Denver Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 668 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,639 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on COP. Societe Generale raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE COP traded up $0.74 on Monday, reaching $103.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,099,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,290,075. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.