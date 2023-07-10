Scotiabank Cuts Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Price Target to C$15.00

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 472.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SKE. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$14.00 target price on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.50.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Price Performance

Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock traded down C$0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching C$2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,331. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. Skeena Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.38 and a 12-month high of C$3.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$431.26 million and a P/E ratio of -9.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.62.

Insider Activity at Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V)

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Company Profile

In related news, Director Walter Coles Jr. sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.21, for a total value of C$90,877.90.

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

Further Reading

