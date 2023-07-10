SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Trading Up 0.8%

SDX Energy plc (LON:SDX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08). Approximately 165,742 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 268,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.95 ($0.08).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of SDX Energy in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.27 million, a P/E ratio of -42.86 and a beta of 0.93.

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds 50% working interest in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and 75% working interest in four exploration permits consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, and Moulay Bouchta Ouest concessions situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

