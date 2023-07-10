Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.64.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Stock Performance

NYSE:SEE opened at $40.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $37.34 and a 1-year high of $62.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.60 and a 200 day moving average of $46.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 196.19%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEE. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,636,000 after purchasing an additional 34,459 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

(Free Report

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.