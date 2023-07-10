Silvant Capital Management LLC Purchases 61,698 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,698 shares during the period. Royal Caribbean Cruises comprises 1.3% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $20,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RCL. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $24,819,800.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,460,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at $11,766,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 729,861 shares of company stock valued at $58,020,180 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.93.

NYSE:RCL traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,213,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,491. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $105.21.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.