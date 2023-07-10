Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 1,581 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,242 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials accounts for 1.1% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Vulcan Materials worth $16,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 43.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $360,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.5% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 43,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,446,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 31.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 13,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,014. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

VMC stock traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $219.94. The company had a trading volume of 202,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,343. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.43. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $142.53 and a 12 month high of $225.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.76.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.33.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

