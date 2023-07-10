Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 2,406 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Silvant Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $7.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $349.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,872. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $426.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.35.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DPZ has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.81.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

