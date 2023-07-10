Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Sells 2,842 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,661 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Comcast by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,470,582 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,415,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,972 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,338,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,848,947. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $43.72. The company has a market capitalization of $175.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

