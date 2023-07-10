Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.50.

Spirit Airlines Stock Up 4.3 %

NYSE SAVE opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Spirit Airlines Dividend Announcement

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Equities analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

