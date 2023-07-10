Stephens Cuts Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $69.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.83.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FIS stock opened at $59.27 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $105.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.44. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -7.38%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 236,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,115 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 41.4% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,294.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 64,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 59,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 10,606 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.