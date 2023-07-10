StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Price Performance

Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $33.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01. Flexible Solutions International has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.70.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $9.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.57 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flexible Solutions International Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th.

In other news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 23,037 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $72,336.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,416,615 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,868,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 9,399 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $28,197.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,429,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,289,040. 37.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Further Reading

