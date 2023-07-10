StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Trading Up 0.6 %

SUP stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71. The stock has a market cap of $99.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 3.82. Superior Industries International has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $7.38.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.51 million. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 76.52%.

In related news, CFO Timothy Trenary sold 10,817 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $37,643.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,394 shares in the company, valued at $979,251.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 66,300 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,196,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,984,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Timothy Trenary sold 10,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $37,643.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,251.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,831 shares of company stock worth $215,760 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 868.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 9,166 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

