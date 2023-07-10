StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Stock Performance

NYSE:SUP opened at $3.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71. Superior Industries International has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The company has a market cap of $99.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 3.82.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.51 million. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 76.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Industries International

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 66,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,196,870 shares in the company, valued at $20,984,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Timothy Trenary sold 17,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $61,951.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,320.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 66,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $331,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,196,870 shares in the company, valued at $20,984,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,831 shares of company stock worth $215,760. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International during the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 15.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 121,700 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 868.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,166 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

See Also

