StockNews.com Lowers OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Shares of OSUR opened at $4.62 on Friday. OraSure Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72.

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $154.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.14 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that OraSure Technologies will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the first quarter worth about $378,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 249.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions.

