Stone House Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Stone House Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 97.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,932 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,563 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,031.2% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,057,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,191,000 after buying an additional 1,044,538 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $74,301,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,162.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 609,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,845,000 after acquiring an additional 590,538 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,831,000 after acquiring an additional 483,513 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.11. 938,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,663,897. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.37. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

