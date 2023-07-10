Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $32.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.64.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $35.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.12. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $407.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

About Summit Materials

(Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.