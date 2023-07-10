Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $32.00.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.64.
Summit Materials Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $35.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.
About Summit Materials
Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.
