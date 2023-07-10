Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Sets New 52-Week High at $125.00

Sureserve Group plc (LON:SUR – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 125 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 124.50 ($1.58), with a volume of 114970 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.50 ($1.58).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.52) price target on shares of Sureserve Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

The stock has a market cap of £212.37 million, a PE ratio of 1,388.89 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 124.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 101.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

