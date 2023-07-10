Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Bull Street Advisors LLC

Bull Street Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Sysco comprises approximately 1.9% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,191. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.46. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $69.22 and a 12 month high of $88.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 66.23%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

