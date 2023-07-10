Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,678 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $725,870,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Target by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $499,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,285 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,902,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 149.2% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 761,297 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $113,464,000 after purchasing an additional 455,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

Insider Activity at Target

Target Stock Up 0.6 %

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,457,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,235,279. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.93. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $125.08 and a 1-year high of $183.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Target’s payout ratio is 73.59%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

