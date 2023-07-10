Target Global Acquisition I (NASDAQ:TGAA) versus Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Financial Survey

Target Global Acquisition I (NASDAQ:TGAA – Get Free Report) and Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Target Global Acquisition I and Inspirato’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Target Global Acquisition I N/A N/A N/A Inspirato -4.06% N/A -6.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Target Global Acquisition I and Inspirato, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Target Global Acquisition I 0 0 0 0 N/A Inspirato 0 1 1 0 2.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Inspirato has a consensus target price of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 225.52%. Given Inspirato’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inspirato is more favorable than Target Global Acquisition I.

77.0% of Target Global Acquisition I shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of Inspirato shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Target Global Acquisition I shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.7% of Inspirato shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Target Global Acquisition I has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspirato has a beta of -0.6, indicating that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Target Global Acquisition I and Inspirato’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Target Global Acquisition I N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Inspirato $345.53 million 0.36 -$24.06 million ($0.22) -4.54

Target Global Acquisition I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inspirato.

About Target Global Acquisition I

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed (bucket list) itineraries, and other experiences. It is also involved in solving critical pain points for hospitality suppliers seeking to monetize their property with rental income. In addition, the company offers Inspirato Real Estate, a platform to find, buy, own, and enjoy a luxury vacation home; Inspirato for Good, an easy-to-use, no-commitment platform designed to help nonprofit organizations accelerate funding results; Inspirato for Business, a business-to-business channel through which subscription and travel products are sold directly to businesses seeking to leverage luxury accommodations to recruit, retain, and reward their employees. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

