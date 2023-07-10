Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 21,514 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 347.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,514 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.73.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.46. 951,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,745,797. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.28 billion, a PE ratio of 67.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 337.06%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

