Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 128 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZO. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 31.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in AutoZone by 24.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,716.00.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $43.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,512.56. The stock had a trading volume of 73,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,330. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,050.21 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,515.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,491.59. The firm has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $29.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof acquired 217 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,406.36 per share, with a total value of $522,180.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 501 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,586.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof acquired 217 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,406.36 per share, with a total value of $522,180.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 501 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,586.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 535 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,755 shares of company stock valued at $14,373,061. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

