Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Raised to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $7.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TEVA. Evercore ISI raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.44.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.97. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.18). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a positive return on equity of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,232.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 49.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.