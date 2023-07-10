The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,302 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for 2.4% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $37,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $193.63. The company had a trading volume of 942,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.12, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $175.05 and a one year high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on EL shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.29.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

