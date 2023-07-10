The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.86.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on THG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 0.5 %

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $113.10 on Monday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $109.13 and a fifty-two week high of $148.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,768.74, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.58.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10,796.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THG. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Free Report

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.