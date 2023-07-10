The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $153.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $155.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.86.

Shares of THG opened at $113.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $109.13 and a 1 year high of $148.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,768.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10,796.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,029,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,869,000 after purchasing an additional 91,418 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 52,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

