The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) PT Lowered to $94.00 at Piper Sandler

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $101.00 to $94.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $72.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $79.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,351,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,280,000 after acquiring an additional 96,325 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.0% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 98,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 25,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,213,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 16.6% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 526,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,688,000 after acquiring an additional 75,072 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

