The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367,997 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 140,561 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises approximately 0.8% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $28,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.25. 1,521,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,013,085. The firm has a market cap of $95.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.01. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.76 and a 1-year high of $85.22.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

