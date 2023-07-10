Toncoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.80 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Toncoin has a total market cap of $4.68 billion and approximately $5.80 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $1.37 or 0.00004511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Toncoin

Toncoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.36331126 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $6,686,231.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

