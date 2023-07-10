Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Lowered to $176.00 at Piper Sandler

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $208.00 to $176.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRV. Barclays raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $194.31.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

TRV opened at $171.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.44. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $194.51. The stock has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.10%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,773.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,466 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 569.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,579,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,923 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,875,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,466,244,000 after buying an additional 829,918 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $839,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 17,864.0% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 698,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,781,000 after purchasing an additional 694,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

